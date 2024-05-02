Thursday will be beautiful, enjoy it though, rain is possible this weekend

Good morning Central Coast!

The last few days have brought ever improving conditions and today will be the best of them all! Warm temps, calming winds and waves are the plan for today and I for one am thrilled!

As we kick off the day there will be a little dense fog along out south coast, some limited visibility is expected in Santa Barbara this morning, take it slow on those roads. Elsewhere skies are completely clear to kick off your Thursday.

Highs will be in the mid 80s today in the interior valleys, upper 70s in the coastal valleys and the 60s at the beaches. Pair this with the first day without wind and wave advisories and it is a great day to get out and enjoy it.

The weekend will get a little tricky though. A deep upper low moving southeast along the Pacific Northwest coast will bring cooler temperatures and gusty west-southwest to west-northwest winds on Saturday. As the low moves over the area later Saturday into Sunday, a chance of showers exists, although precipitation amounts are likely to be minimal.

Sunday will see noticeably cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower to middle 60s, around 10-15 degrees below normal.

Dry conditions are expected area-wide for the following week, with midlevel heights rising behind the departing upper cyclone. Local pressure gradients will turn more neutral to offshore, resulting in clear skies and a warming trend from Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures are forecasted to rebound to the mid and upper 70s across most areas.

Have a great Thursday!