Triple digit heat is back as we move into the new work week

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off the week there is significant fog along the south coast for the morning commute.

All that fog has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Dense Fog Advisory though 9 a.m. this morning. Take it slow on the roads.

That is not the only weather alert we have going on this morning. Thanks to a large high pressure system moving in it is going to get hot, fast. There is a high heat advisory in place for the interiors through 8 p.m. Wednesday night. There is also a high heat watch for the interiors of Santa Barbara county through the same time.

Even if you aren't in these zones the heat up will be very noticeable, stay hydrated and be aware of heat related illnesses that can pop up.

Temps today will reach into the triple digits in the interiors, 90s in San Luis Obispo. Other coastal valleys like Santa Maria into the 80s and 70s at the beaches.

Temps will stay hot through the week, even into the extended forecast.

Have a great day Central Coast!