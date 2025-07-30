Tsunami risk lingers Wednesday morning alongside warm afternoon temps for interiors

Good morning, Central Coast!

Our headline today is still the tsunami risk as it lingers along our beaches. The tsunami advisory is still in place for all our beaches, although I do expect it to expire later on this morning.

The lingering risk is no longer high waves but more likely additional currents and hazardous conditions in the water. Long story short, despite seemingly calm conditions it is still tricky in the waters.

Turning towards our forecast, early morning cloud cover may limit visibility, but it will not be too much of a concern. By mid-morning, skies will clear and temps will climb to near normal for most of our communities.

If you are headed to the first day of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta in Santa Barbara, today will be beautiful! Here is a look at the forecast today!

Into the next few days, the forecast will be a bit more stagnant. Low 90s for the interiors, 70s for coastal valleys, and 60s at the beach.

This weekend will bring a slight warm-up but it will not be a big concern.

Have a wonderful day, Central Coast!