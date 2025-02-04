Two storms will bring much needed rain to the region, beginning Tuesday morning

Good morning Central Coast!

Rain is here and we will see an active weather day across the region. Before I get to any detail here are a couple of helpful links to have on hand!



Get ready for not one, but two storm systems bringing some much-needed rain to the Central Coast!

Our first storm system is rolling in this morning and lasting through Wednesday morning, bringing light to moderate rain and gusty winds. While we are starting off with drizzle this morning the heavier rain will move in my afternoon and bring significant totals to much of the region. The topography will strongly influence the heaviest rain. Southcoast communities, as well as Northern San Luis Obispo County, will see the bulk of the accumulations. 0.75" to 1.25" will be recorded at the peaks with interiors and the Santa Ynez Valley on the other side of the coin, closer to 0.25" to 0.50".

This rain is looking like a beneficial event for our region. Snow levels will be high, so no major road impacts are expected. The risk of debris flows in burn scar areas is very low, and flooding should be minor. While winds will be gusty, we're not expecting widespread damage.

The one tricky side of this system is the winds. Gusts 45 to 60 miles per hour are expected as the strong southerly winds are brought in by the system. There is a high wind warnings in place for the interior valleys through 3 AM Wednesday plus a high wind advisory in place for the same time period in the coastal valleys.

Temps today will be nothing to write home about. Temps a degree or two lower than normal, low 60s and high 50s are once again expected.

After a brief break, we'll see another round of rain Thursday afternoon into early Friday. This storm looks to be more uniform across the region, with 0.25 to 1.00 inches expected.

The rain will give us a temporary break from fire weather concerns, but it may not be enough to completely end the fire season. We'll dry out quickly with gusty north to northeast winds developing Friday night through the weekend. This could bring some gusty conditions to the typical wind-prone areas. Temperatures will be cool this weekend, with highs in the 50s.

Beyond the weekend, there's a chance for another storm system towards the middle or end of next week.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!