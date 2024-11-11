Veterans Day brings ran, wind and waves to the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick of Veterans Day we have an active day ahead. Wind, wave and temperature concerns are active this morning.

Temps are cold to start, interiors in the 20s, coastal valleys dipping into the 30s and 40s by the beach. Grab that extra layer as you head out the door.

Today's highs will be chilly as well. 60s for most with 50s by the beach. It is only the south coast that will escape the cold (as well as the rain) today.

Let's dive right into the big story for today...rain chances. A cold front is headed our way and will bring light rain this afternoon.

The North West beaches will see rain first, and the storm will press south. As it treks across the region the rain will dissipate quickly.

By this evening when the south coast will see its chance for rain all but some rain droplets will have fallen,

Rain totals will be less than a tenth of an inch, with the south coast receiving nothing.

The main impact of this system is the wind, with fairly widespread gusty northwest-to-north winds developing Monday afternoon and shifting towards the northeast through early Wednesday.

Isolated damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible near and above Montecito Hills.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for Santa Barbara County's interior mountains and the southcoast until noon on Tuesday, November 12th.

There is also a high surf advisory in place for the western beaches through Wednesday. Local sets up to 12 feet are expected.

Skies will stay clear through Friday morning when another system reaches us. Once again a few hundredths of an inch of rain is expected for most communities into Saturday morning.

Here is a look at the 7 day forecast!

Have a great day Central Coast!