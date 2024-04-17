Warm temps and a little more cloud cover expected Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast!

It has been a wonderful span of sunshine on the Central Coast! Despite some cloud cover moving in this morning no need to worry, the conditions are still wonderful into the weekend. This is all because our region finds itself under the influence of an Eastern Pacific ridge, resulting in dry conditions, while a deep trough affects most of the US, centered near Minnesota.

This morning there is a bit of a change through, a weak trough is building in, the main chance tou will notice is added cloud cover. By Saturday, the ridge is forecast to return, albeit weaker than before. However, by the middle of next week, a trough dropping down the Pacific coast, associated with a low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska, could bring cooler temperatures and clouds. Although rain is not currently anticipated, I’m keeping a close eye on the system's development.

Tuesday saw a significant rise in maximum temperatures, ranging from 6 to 12 degrees, with some areas experiencing an increase of up to 15 degrees. This temperature spike can be attributed to April sunshine, offshore flow, and rising high pressure. Tonight, the offshore flow is expected to relax, leading to the likely formation of low clouds across the Central Coast and the Salinas River valley.

Today a weaker offshore flow will usher in an earlier seabreeze, resulting in a slight cooling effect along the coasts and valleys.

By Thursday, the ridge will shift eastward, increased onshore flow will lead to the formation of low clouds along the coasts and valleys, with some areas experiencing persistent cloud cover. Expect a cooling trend of 4 to 8 degrees across the region, particularly along the coasts and valleys.

Models suggest a warming trend over the weekend as the ridge strengthens. Sunday may even see offshore flow from the north, reducing morning low clouds and potentially bringing cloud-free conditions. Temperatures are expected to rise gradually, with coastal and valley areas experiencing temperatures 2 to 4 degrees above normal, while mountainous regions and the far interior could see temperatures 5 to 10 degrees warmer than usual.

By Monday, the marine layer is predicted to deepen as the ridge weakens and onshore flow increases, leading to below-normal temperatures for coastal and valley areas. Meanwhile, interior regions are likely to remain above normal. While some extended models hint at the possibility of showers at the beginning of May, it's too early to make any definitive forecasts.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!