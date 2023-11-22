Warm temps and sunshine stick around for a wonderful Central Coast Thanksgiving

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning sunshine is expected with some chilly interior valley temps but no major concerns.

Regional travel continues to look good for Thanksgiving, and even on the days bookending it. Nationally there is some interesting weather on Wednesday in The East but generally, it is also a pretty good picture.

Following the weekend storm system, a large ridge of high pressure will keep daytime highs in the 70s for many Wednesday. Interior areas will see the mild highs but days start pretty chilly in the 30s.

The large ridge of high pressure in The West collapses on Thanksgiving but after days of offshore wind, the air will be too dry to produce rainfall. So, the trough passage Thursday will just push temps down Thursday and the cooler weather lingers into the weekend.

The quiet weather looks to last into early December when some models are showing some rain potential returning but between now and then it looks mild and mostly dry.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!