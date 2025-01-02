Warm temps expected Thursday but a cold front will disrupt the warmth soon

Good morning Central Coast!

The year kicked off on a wonderful and warm start with sunshine and some breeyzy winds and we will continue that trend today as well.

Sunshine and warm temps are the story for our Thursday! Many communities will be 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Here are the highs for today,

Just for some context, for January 2nd Paso Robles has an an average temp of 60, San Luis Obispo at 65 and both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara at 64 degrees.

This morning there are still some gusty winds in SLO county. This has once again prompted a wind advisory, that is in place through 10 a.m.

Along our beaches there is once again a high surf advisory. Right now waves are only 5 to 6 ft but as we push into the weekend another swell will bring waves up to 15 ft in localized sets. The advisory is in place from 3 a.m. Saturday through 9 a.m. Sunday.

Another change in the forecast is on the way. This will come in the form of a small cold front Friday night into Saturday morning. Mainly it will just drop our temps slightly but also brings a chance for overnight rain. This will be minimal with only hundredths of an inch expected overnight. Most will not even notice it but instead may notice the cooler weekend temps.

Into next week another high pressure is headed our way, highs will increase once again with clear and dry conditions lasting well into the new year.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!