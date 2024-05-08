Warm Wednesday ahead, high surf and fog possible

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Wednesday morning conditions are clear for the vast majority of our communities. There is a little dense fog forming in the Santa Ynez Valley. Take it slow on the roads where visibility may fall.

A High Surf Advisory is now in effect from 9 PM this evening 9 AM Thursday for San Luis Obispo County Beaches and Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches. Breaking waves will range from 6 to 10 feet, accompanied by dangerous rip currents. During Wednesday evening's high tide around 10:30 PM, there is a chance of nuisance coastal flooding.

As cold air settles over the Great Basin, courtesy of a large low-pressure system over the Dakotas moving westward, winds will abruptly shift to northeasterly this morning. This pattern will persist into the morning hours through Friday, with onshore flow returning each late afternoon.

Temperatures are forecast to rise slightly today due to offshore flow and clear skies. Valleys are expected to reach around 80 degrees, while coastal areas will experience marine cooling, with beach temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and coastal valleys ranging from the lower 70s to nearly 80.

In the long term (Saturday through Tuesday), weather models present varying outcomes for the weekend, particularly concerning the trajectory of the wobbling upper-level low retrograding west.

The most probable scenario entails an increase in onshore flow, bringing cool coastal clouds and gusty winds over the interior. The first half of the following week appears relatively mild, except for the likely strengthening of onshore flow. However, indications suggest a potential warming trend in the latter half of the week as high pressure builds in.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!