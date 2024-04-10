Warmest temps Wednesday, storm coming this weekend

Good Morning Central Coast!

Wednesday is shaping up to be a sunny and very warm day across our communities, even shaping up to be the warmest day of our 7 day forecast. That being said, don't get too comfortable significant rain is headed our way with much cooler temps this weekend.

Diving right into the nitty-gritty of the forecast.

There is some patchy fog this morning, the worst of it is in the Santa Ynez valley but even that will clear out quickly as we move into a great day.

The interior valleys are very clear this morning, in some spots temps may fall quickly and some patchy frost is possible.

Temps will warm up very quickly today, reaching 80 in many spots! This marks the warmest day of the forecast all thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure that has been in place for several days. The main axis of the ridge is right on top of us today, as we push into the next few days that will push east.

Thanks to that shift of the ridge coasts will see the warmest temps today, interior valleys will heat a couple more degrees Thursday as the cooldown begins closer to our beaches.

Into the later portion of the week temps will take a tumble, as a system pushes our ridge east and brings a storm to us by the weekend. This system is alread brewing up in the Gulf of Alaska ans will make its way here early Saturday morning.

The heaviest rain as well as strongest winds will be on Saturday morning. The National Weather Service is already hinting at excessive rainfall possibilities Saturday morning. Unsettled weather will be the story all weekend though as the storm pushes through. There is quite a bit of uncertainty in the finer details with the models coming in on this one but you can expect rain and winds.

All said and done we can expect more than an inch of rain for most communities with peaks picking up closer to two inches.

Monday morning the storm will have pushed east farther and we will once again get to enjoy sunshine!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!