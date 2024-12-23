Waves, fog, and rain make for an active pattern ahead of Christmas day

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick of the morning it is a foggy one, low visibility is in place for most of our coastal valley communities. Take it slow on the roads where visibility falls.

The main story over the past few days has been the waves. Sunday local sets up to 15 ft made for a tricky day across beaches and we still have the worst of the risk ahead of us.

Today waves will once again increase, eventually reaching sets upwards of 20 ft.

That has prompted a high surf warning for all western beaches through Noon Tuesday.

At that point, waves will calm slightly and the warning will be replaced by a high surf advisory, that will stay in effect through 9 p.m. Wednesday.

No turning to the rain. A small fast moving system will reach us by Tuesday morning and bring a light round of rain into the early afternoon.

While rain will be heavy at times the front will move quickly, keeping accumulations low. Up to a half inch is possible in northern SLO county with most seeing closer to two-tenths of an inch while the Southcoast will be lucky to see any accumulations at all.

High temperatures will drop several degrees on Christmas Eve with clouds and rain present during the day. Most communities will see highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Here is a look at the extended forecast!

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!