Weather to be thankful for Thursday with a small rain chance Friday

Good morning and Happy Thanksgiving Central Coast!

A strengthening offshore pressure gradient will drive light to moderate offshore winds across the region. While the strongest winds will occur south of Point Conception, parts of the Central Coast will see breezy morning conditions, particularly in the inland valleys and foothills.

If you are lacing up those shoes this morning for a Turkey Trot, here is the forecast for a few races!

For the ECHO Homeless Shelter Atascadero Turkey Trot is going to start off chilly with some fog but by race time skies will clear and it will warm up!

For both the Avila Beach and Pismo Beach Turkey Trots benefiting the SLO Food Bank, the skies will start clear and chilly, but we will warm up slightly through the race. Team Daybreak will be out in Pismo Beach this morning, so be sure to stop by and say hi!

Winds: Morning gusts of 15–25 mph in wind-prone areas of San Luis Obispo County.

Temperatures: A warming trend continues, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s along the coast and mid-70s inland.

Skies: Clear and sunny throughout the day.

Friday:

Offshore conditions will persist into Friday morning, though winds are expected to remain on the lighter side for most of the Central Coast. Dry offshore flow will contribute to continued warming and lower humidity.



Temperatures: Highs will climb slightly, reaching the low to mid-70s along the coast and mid-to-upper 70s inland.

Skies: Another sunny and dry day, perfect for outdoor activities.

Long Term (Saturday - Tuesday):

High pressure will dominate the region into early next week, ensuring a prolonged stretch of dry and sunny weather.



Saturday:

Moderate offshore winds will persist in the morning, mainly impacting southern areas, with breezy conditions possible in parts of San Luis Obispo County. Temperatures will peak for the week, with highs in the mid-70s along the coast and low 80s inland.



Sunday-Tuesday:

Offshore winds will weaken, and a shallow marine layer may develop during the overnight hours, bringing patchy morning clouds to coastal areas. Daytime temperatures will remain steady, with highs in the low to mid-70s.



Have a wonderful day Central Coast!