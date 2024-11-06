Wednesday brings calmer weather and sunny skies

Good morning Central Coast! To kick off our Wednesday morning conditions across the region are improving steadily and will be comfortable with sunny skies for the day and the remainder of the week.

That being said the wind concern is not over just yet. Gusty winds will continue to push south with a small offshore component as a large high pressure pushes into the region.

Clear skies are in place for the morning commute, so good news there. Temps in some of the interior valleys are once again falling into the low 30s and some high 20s. That has prompted a Freeze Watch for the interior valleys through 9 a.m.

There is also a lingering High Surf Advisory for the western beaches through 9 a.m. as well.

Both of those alerts will expire (just as the wind and fire weather alerts from yesterday) but there is still some concern with gusty winds and low humidity today. If a fire were to break out it would be tricky to control with the erratic winds continuing to cause major concern to our south. The strong Santa Ana wind event pushing through the LA Basin is continuing today. If you are headed south extra caution is necessary.

Winds will gradually weaken as high pressure builds over the region, bringing a warming trend that should push temperatures closer to normal for the season, especially in the interior valleys. Coastal and valley regions will also see a slight warm-up, though the strongest warming will be in areas further inland. Expect mostly clear skies to persist, providing a sunny and calm end to the week.

A new series of troughs may approach the region by Veterans Day or early next week. While it remains uncertain whether rain will make it to the Central Coast, there’s a 40-50% chance that another round of gusty northerly winds will affect the region, particularly along parts of southern Santa Barbara County. Temperatures are expected to cool slightly as the trough moves through, with gusty conditions likely returning to the usual wind-prone areas. I've put in a chance of rain Monday.

Overall, expect clear skies, seasonal temperatures, and heightened fire weather concerns through midweek, with possible relief from strong winds by Friday. However, stay alert for updates as another wind event may be on the horizon early next week.