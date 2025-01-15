Wednesday starts off cold once again with fire danger expected in the afternoon

Good morning Central Coast!

Yet again we have a problematic day with strong offshore winds, low humidity, and warm temps across the region. This combination brings us in to critical fire weather danger for much of the Central Coast.

Before I dive fully into the fire conditions this morning is starting off cold once again. Most temps are falling below freezing this morning. That has prompted another round of freeze warnings. They are in place through 9 a.m. this morning.

Temps will have climbed toward 70 degrees by this afternoon. That is about 10 degrees above normal across the board and paired with the cold morning temps means that layers are the name of the game today.

Back to fire weather... Continued strong offshore winds are keeping fire danger very high. Critical fire weather danger is in place for some of Santa Barbara county and elevated fire weather concern extends through much of the Central Coast. Here is a look at the regional fire weather outlook.

Thanks to the perfect combination of high temps, strong winds, and low humidity have brought us another day of Fire Weather Warnings across the region through 6 p.m. tonight. I would not be surprised if that was extended once again but we are nearing much more mild conditions.

Into Thursday the winds will calm a bit and bring us our first taste of a sea breeze in over a week. Highs will be a little warmer inland but the return to onshore flow should bring cooling to coastal areas. Then 3-6 degrees of cooling Friday with possibly even some marine layer clouds returning to coastal areas.

Benign weather is expected to continue through the weekend with light to moderate onshore flow and highs 4-8 degrees below normal, especially for coast and valleys. Areas of night and morning low clouds and fog are expected for the coast and some beaches.

Chances for rain between now and the end of the month are not 0, but they are not a lot higher than zero. Models are showing at least two frontal boundaries heading into NorCal with rain there and diminishing chances north to south. The falloff line looks to be right around the Central Coast. We've seen a lot of systems like that so far this year.

Have a great week Central Coast!