Weekend Rain totals across the Central Coast

Posted at 12:40 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 15:40:08-05

It has been a soggy couple of days. Here is a look at rain totals from Noon Friday to Noon Monday.

Up to date interactive map rain totals can be found here!

North San Luis Obispo County

Location Total Rain (Friday to Monday)Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain10 a.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday Rain
Rocky Butte8.82"4.73"1.73"2.08"
Cambria2.41"1.13"0.47"0.73"
Paso Robles2.16"0.96"0.48"0.68"
San Miguel 2.08"0.15"0.44"0.88"
Shandon1.32"0.15"0.50"0.67"

Central and Southern San Luis Obispo County

Location Total Rain (Friday to Monday)Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain
SLO - Cal Poly 2.83"1.61"0.60"0.60"
SLO - Airport2.31"1.16"0.530.62
Los Osos1.87"1.01"0.29"0.56"
Pismo Beach2.11"0.72"0.57"0.82"
Arroyo Grande1.52"0.39"0.43"0.70"
Nipomo1.25"0.19"0.36"0.58"

Santa Barbara County

LocationTotal Rain (Friday to Monday)Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain
Santa Maria0.84"0.05"0.17"0.62"
Vandenberg1.14"0.16"0.13"0.85"
Lompoc0.82"0.10"0.24"0.48"
Buellton0.62"0.13"0.11"0.42"
Santa Ynez0.48"0.02"0.12"0.34"

South Coast of Santa Barbara County

LocationTotal Rain (Friday to Monday)Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain
Santa Barbara2.11"0.54"0.44"1.12"
Isla Vista2.32"0.60"0.25"0.37"
Montecito2.130.51"0.46"1.11"
Gaviota Coast2.38"0.47"0.32" 1.59"
Carpenteria1.34"0.30"0.29" 0.75"
