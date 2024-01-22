Weekend Rain totals across the Central Coast

It has been a soggy couple of days. Here is a look at rain totals from Noon Friday to Noon Monday.
Up to date interactive map rain totals can be found here!
North San Luis Obispo County
|Location
|Total Rain (Friday to Monday)
|Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain
|10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain
|10 a.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday Rain
|Rocky Butte
|8.82"
|4.73"
|1.73"
|2.08"
|Cambria
|2.41"
|1.13"
|0.47"
|0.73"
|Paso Robles
|2.16"
|0.96"
|0.48"
|0.68"
|San Miguel
|2.08"
|0.15"
|0.44"
|0.88"
|Shandon
|1.32"
|0.15"
|0.50"
|0.67"
Central and Southern San Luis Obispo County
|Location
|Total Rain (Friday to Monday)
|Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain
|10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain
|10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain
|SLO - Cal Poly
|2.83"
|1.61"
|0.60"
|0.60"
|SLO - Airport
|2.31"
|1.16"
|0.53
|0.62
|Los Osos
|1.87"
|1.01"
|0.29"
|0.56"
|Pismo Beach
|2.11"
|0.72"
|0.57"
|0.82"
|Arroyo Grande
|1.52"
|0.39"
|0.43"
|0.70"
|Nipomo
|1.25"
|0.19"
|0.36"
|0.58"
Santa Barbara County
|Location
|Total Rain (Friday to Monday)
|Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain
|10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain
|10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain
|Santa Maria
|0.84"
|0.05"
|0.17"
|0.62"
|Vandenberg
|1.14"
|0.16"
|0.13"
|0.85"
|Lompoc
|0.82"
|0.10"
|0.24"
|0.48"
|Buellton
|0.62"
|0.13"
|0.11"
|0.42"
|Santa Ynez
|0.48"
|0.02"
|0.12"
|0.34"
South Coast of Santa Barbara County
|Location
|Total Rain (Friday to Monday)
|Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain
|10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain
|10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain
|Santa Barbara
|2.11"
|0.54"
|0.44"
|1.12"
|Isla Vista
|2.32"
|0.60"
|0.25"
|0.37"
|Montecito
|2.13
|0.51"
|0.46"
|1.11"
|Gaviota Coast
|2.38"
|0.47"
|0.32"
|1.59"
|Carpenteria
|1.34"
|0.30"
|0.29"
|0.75"