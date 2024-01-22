Weekend Rain totals across the Central Coast

It has been a soggy couple of days. Here is a look at rain totals from Noon Friday to Noon Monday.

Up to date interactive map rain totals can be found here!

North San Luis Obispo County



Location Total Rain (Friday to Monday) Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain 10 a.m. Sunday to 12 p.m. Monday Rain Rocky Butte 8.82" 4.73" 1.73" 2.08" Cambria 2.41" 1.13" 0.47" 0.73" Paso Robles 2.16" 0.96" 0.48" 0.68" San Miguel 2.08" 0.15" 0.44" 0.88" Shandon 1.32" 0.15" 0.50" 0.67"

Central and Southern San Luis Obispo County



Location Total Rain (Friday to Monday) Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain 10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain SLO - Cal Poly 2.83" 1.61" 0.60" 0.60" SLO - Airport 2.31" 1.16" 0.53 0.62 Los Osos 1.87" 1.01" 0.29" 0.56" Pismo Beach 2.11" 0.72" 0.57" 0.82" Arroyo Grande 1.52" 0.39" 0.43" 0.70" Nipomo 1.25" 0.19" 0.36" 0.58"

Santa Barbara County



Location Total Rain (Friday to Monday) Friday p.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday Rain 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday Rain 10 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday Rain Santa Maria 0.84" 0.05" 0.17" 0.62" Vandenberg 1.14" 0.16" 0.13" 0.85" Lompoc 0.82" 0.10" 0.24" 0.48" Buellton 0.62" 0.13" 0.11" 0.42" Santa Ynez 0.48" 0.02" 0.12" 0.34"

South Coast of Santa Barbara County

