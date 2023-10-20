Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

WEEKEND WEATHER WHIPLASH: Temps falling from extreme heat to marine chill

The high pressure system that has brought extreme heat to the region is moving east and now it is time for temps to drop!
Posted at 6:04 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 09:31:17-04

Good morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday and also to the end of the extreme heat that has been our weather headline for this week!

I know I am excited for more "fall like" conditions so let's dive right in!

Dense fog is creating concern for the morning commute across most of the region.

There is a dense fog advisory in place through 9 am for all of our beaches and coastal valleys. Despite this expiring at 9 am I would be shocked if beaches clear significantly before noon.

Yesterday highs were very much microclimate-influenced, highs in the beach communities where marine influence stuck around much of the day was only in the 50s while Paso Robles made a play for triple digits.

Today will be a transition day between the extreme heat and a very significant cooldown expected over the next few days. Beach temperatures look to be in the 60s and low 70s while coastal valleys return to the 70s to near 80° and interior temperatures still look rather warm with highs around 90°. Low clouds already at the coast look stubborn in the modeling into Friday and Saturday. Saturday inland areas will also see clouds early.

There's a surf advisory in place until 9 PM Friday for 10 to 15-foot breakers with some maximum sets near 20 feet. At high tide today which was about 5 1/2 feet. This is what it looked like at Avila Beach.

The changes in the forecast correspond to the huge ridge of high-pressure sliding to the east. That ridge will be replaced by a steep trough and upper low by early next week.

Have a wonderful weekend Central Coast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg