While a storm passes to our north summer-like conditions continue

Good morning Central Coast!

The Central Coast is experiencing a remarkable stretch of warm and sunny weather this week, with temperatures above normal for this time of year. This pleasant weather pattern is due to many factors, including high-pressure ridging aloft, weak offshore winds, and an absence of significant storm systems.

This morning is kicking off with mild weather and a slight "wrinkle" in morning conditions as a decaying cold front pushes across the region. For us all this will mean is a short lived increase in winds and cloud cover. By dawn though most of that will have passed and a great day is in store.

Abundant sunshine, warm temps, and calming waves are the headlines for today.

Temps will once again climb into the 70s for most with mid-60s at the beaches and in the far interior valleys.

This unseasonably warm weather can be attributed to a strong ridge of high pressure parked over the eastern Pacific. This ridge is deflecting storm systems away from the Central Coast and promoting sinking air, which inhibits cloud formation and leads to warmer temperatures. Additionally, weak offshore winds are further contributing to the dry and warm conditions.

The warm and sunny weather is expected to persist throughout the week, with mostly clear skies and periods of gusty northerly winds. Some coastal and inland valleys may experience night and morning low clouds, but these should clear by afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into the weekend, peaking on Sunday and Monday with highs 8 to 12 degrees above normal. The warmest inland coastal areas and valleys could see highs in the mid-70s . This is because a new ridge of high pressure develops behind the weak trough/front passage on Wednesday.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through the extended forecast period, with no significant chance of rain in sight.

Have a great day Central Coast!