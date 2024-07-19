While beaches struggle to clear, interiors surpass 105° Friday

Good morning Central Coast! We made it to Friday and for many, it is going to be a scorching weekend.

The day is off to a bit of a cloudy start across the western beaches and extending into the coastal valleys. It isn't too much of a concern though, skies will clear in the valleys quickly and clouds will linger across the beaches today.

Here is a look at the high temps across the region today. Interiors will be above 105, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s by the beaches.

The heat is causing concern, there are heat alerts in place all the way through next Wednesday. Inland regions of both counties are under excessive heat warnings. The high temperatures, coupled with low humidity, increase the risk of heat-related illnesses. It's crucial for residents in these areas to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and seek air-conditioned environments whenever possible.

Dry conditions and high temperatures also elevate the risk of wildfires. Residents should be extremely cautious with any activities that could ignite a fire, such as using outdoor grills, burning yard waste, or using equipment that can create sparks.

As far as the extended forecast is concerned it is going to be a hot one for the interiors but near normal by the beaches thanks to persistent marine fog and cloud cover.

Those hot temps expected for the Mid State Fair are not going to last all the way through the fair. Models are beginning to indicate onshore flow increasing and allowing marine air to make its way all the way to the interior valleys. While this is a long way out we may see a more comfortable weekend for the Mid-State Fair.

Have a great day Central Coast!