While waves linger, temps soar this week across the Central Coast

Good morning Central Coast!

Monday shaped up to be a very warm one and we have more of that in store for today!

There is some small pockets of fog for interior valleys this morning, be aware of that concern as you get on the roads. Good news though, that risk is very limited.

The other concern we face today is added surf energy. This morning waves 8-10 ft are widespread while local sets up to 15ft are possible. That has prompted a high surf advisory for all western beaches through 9 p.m. Tuesday.

We will see waves calm tonight through Thursday, at that point, another swell will push back in. With local sets once again expected up to 15 ft I wouldn't be surprised by another surf advisory.

Other than that sunshine and warm temps are the story. Across the board temps are warming to above normal conditions.

Through the extended forecast, even warmer temps are expected. Into the weekend upper 70s and even a stray 80 degree day is possible.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!