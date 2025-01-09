Winds and low humidity continue to fuel fires while overnight temps drop

Good morning Central Coast!

The weather headline today is once again the large devastating wind driven fires in Southern California. While winds are easing fire weather is still an active concern. Fire weather remains critical for today.

Here is an overview on fires across Southern California.

Regional winds are calm this morning but still gusty in SoCal, winds will once again peak near 70 mph today.

Here is a look at the fire weather forecast for this afternoon. Once again large swaths of southern California are going to experience critical fire weather conditions.

Temperatures this morning have dipped down into the low 30s and even some 20s. This has prompted a Frost Advisory for portions of Western Santa Barbara County as well as for the south coast. Temps will be low enough to create a small frost risk and localized damage to sensitive plants. This alert is in place through 9 a.m.

The wind advisory and fire weather warnings that have been in place for most of this week have expired but are still actively in place for most of southern California.

Back to our local forecast, temps are going to be very warm once again today. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal for this time of the year. Coastal valleys will be in the mid 70s and we could even see a few 80s today. Even in the coolest communities temps will be in the mid 60s.

The warm temps will be here through Friday, at that point the high pressure will migrate over the west coast and a modest cooldown will take over dropping temps back into the 60s. That being said temps will still be well above normal for this time of year.

Looking much farther afield it looks like the year will start very dry. I wish there was better news but even into late January there aren't any major rain chances.

Have a great day Central Coast!