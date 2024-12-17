Winds and waves become a concern Tuesday across our Central Coast communities

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning skies are mostly clear and temps are on the warm side. This will make for a great start to the day, as long as the winds don't become too much of a bother.

Offshore winds have developed, and strong sundowner winds were brought last night to the south coast. There is a wind advisory for the Gaviota Coastline through 6 a.m.

That is not the only advisory though, all high elevations and peaks of the Central Coast are under a wind advisory through 10 p.m. tonight. Some gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Passes, canyons and peaks will see the worst of the winds.

Where there are winds there are typically waves, that is true today as well. There is a high surf advisory in place through Wednesday morning for all western beaches. You can expect 8-12 foot breakers.

Temps today will be on the warmer side as well. The offshore winds will compress the air across our region and aid in this warming.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with most coastal and valley areas reaching the 70s.

Winds will weaken on Thursday, but temperatures will remain above normal. A weather system will approach the region on Friday evening, bringing cooler temperatures and a chance of rain over the weekend, primarily to San Luis Obispo County. While not a significant rain event, it could bring some much-needed moisture to the area. Sunday is expected to be a pleasant day with above-normal temperatures.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!