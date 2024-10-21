Winds and waves calm into the workweek but will stay warm

Good morning Central Coast!

After a beautiful weekend skies are clear and there is no dense fog to contend with for the morning commute.

Highs today will stay warm for the interiors, in the 80s, but with calmer offshore winds beaches will be a bit cooler than previous days but still comfortable. 70s in the coastal valleys 60s by the beach.

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures are going to rise a bit each day into mid-week, when temperatures in the interiors will be a full 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. A slight cooling trend will take over into the weekend.

Have a great Monday and week ahead!