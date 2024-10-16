Winds and waves pick up again late week into the weekend

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning, some fog once again limits visibility for the morning commute. The good news is that it is mainly along the coasts and will clear out by mid-morning.

Sunshine can be expected throughout the day, although some additional high-level cloud cover is expected today. This won't be too much of an impact but it will make for some great cloud watching today!

Temps will once again be a touch above normal for this time of the year but overall conditions are very comfortable. Low 80s for the interiors, 70s for coastal valleys and 60s at the beach.

There is a storm system pushing into the Pacific Northwest, for them it means some rain but for us winds and waves will pick up over the next few days.

While there isn't currently a high surf advisory in place I would be shocked if one isn't issued into Thursday.

The storm system will also bring cooler weather and a small chance of drizzle across San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Along with the cooler temperatures, and winds we can expect moderate to locally strong winds blowing from the northwest to north. These winds will be especially noticeable in the beach communities and coastal valleys. Winds through the Gaviota Pass area of Santa Barbara County will need to be watched for potential advisory strength.

As we head into the weekend, a shift in wind direction will bring warmer and drier conditions. Weak to moderate winds from the north to northeast will usher in a return to more typical temperatures for this time of year.

Have a wonderful day!