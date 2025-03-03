Winds and waves start off the week, more rain expected to begin Wednesday

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the week, we have a set of cool but mild days across our region but there is a bigger change looming with a larger system set to arrive Wednesday and Thursday.

Gusty winds are prompting a wind advisory for all beaches and coastal valleys through 9 p.m. Monday. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Beaches are also facing higher waves today. Local sets up to 18 ft are expected alongside rip current risk. That has prompted a high surf advisory for our western beaches and a special marine statement for our southcost. Both are in place through 9 p.m. tonight.

Temps today will be a touch on the cool side with highs just flirting with 60.

Tuesday will be a bit warmer, but the bigger change will arrive on Wednesday as a decaying cold front presses through the region. That will have a secondary low just on its heels, Thursday will bring even more rain and more winds.

The week will end with a warm up and more sunshine across the region.

Have a great day Central Coast!