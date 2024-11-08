Winds calm ahead of a nearly perfect weekend, small storm next week

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Friday great conditions are in place!

Yesterday strong Santa Ana winds kept significant fire weather concerns in place thankfully today the high pressure fueling that wind event is shifting east and the winds will calm quickly.

Air quality is impacted on the Southcoast due to smoke from the ongoing Mountain Fire and the fire near Vandenberg.

Temperatures will run slightly below average due to this influx of colder air from inland. Interior valleys, including the Santa Ynez and Southern Salinas River Valley, and the Cuyama, are seeing cool overnight lows, with temperatures in the low 30s and potentially dipping into the upper 20s.

Freeze Warnings are once again in effect this morning due to temps in the 20s.

Winds are expected to calm as the Santa Ana pattern eases, allowing a slight warming trend to develop by Friday and Saturday. High-pressure building over the Pacific will support this, bringing clear skies and a bit of a temperature bump for coastal areas and valleys. Interior regions, however, may stay on the cool side overnight due to efficient radiative cooling in dry, calm conditions. Expect temperatures during the day in the 70s, with Saturday being the warmest as offshore winds settle and high pressure remains in control.

Looking to the latter half of the weekend and into next week, a cooling trend is expected as a series of weak storm systems push down from the north. The first of these will arrive Sunday, although models are not suggesting much rainfall with this system; instead, it will likely bring cooler temperatures and a chance of gusty northerly winds, especially along the Interstate 5 corridor and across southern Santa Barbara County.

Ensemble models are also hinting at a possible light rain event or mountain snow between Veterans Day and Tuesday, with northern-facing mountain slopes seeing the best chance of moisture. While precipitation isn’t guaranteed, future forecasts may bring more clarity as details emerge. For now, temperatures early next week will likely trend cooler, with highs dropping back to seasonal or even slightly below normal as these weak systems cycle through.

Have a great day Central Coast!