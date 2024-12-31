Winds calm and skies will clear as we ring in the New Year

Good morning Central Coast and happy last day of 2024!

To kick off the morning most communities are clear but the south coast is socked in with dense fog and that is limiting visibility on the roads.

Winds are still an active concern with strong gusts this morning. Here is a look at the gusts around 5 a.m. this morning.

That wind concern

Temps today will dip slightly across many communities but will not be too noticeable. The bigger change that you will notice though is with much more cloud cover along the south coast highs will fall for Santa Barbara and neighboring communities. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

As you ring in the New Year, it will be a great one! Clearing skies and temperatures dipping into the low 50s, along with light winds and some southcoast fog, are expected.

Temps are set to warm in the first few days of the year as high pressure settles in. Sunshine, calm winds, and light waves will make for a great set of days.

By the weekend though highs will fall once again as a decaying cold front moves through. It's not a big concern though sunshine will still be in place.

The one not-so-great part of the forecast is the limited chance for rain. Even into the extended forecast, we are not expecting to see rain chances.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!