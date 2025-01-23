Winds continue to fuel fire concerns but the weekend brings a much-needed rain chance

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Thursday morning it is a bit of a chilly one with some overnight lows dipping into the twenties and mid 30s along the beaches. While these temps are warmer than the last few mornings they are still cold enough to prompt a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory are in place for our coastal communities through 9 a.m.

Grab that extra layer, you will need it, at least to start off the day.

Once the sun comes up temps will increase quickly, all thanks to the winds once again. Across the Central Coast offshore winds are in place but well below advisory criteria. Down to our south though winds are causing more concern. Even before 5 a.m. gusts above 50 mph have been recorded.

Elevated and critical fire danger is in place still for all of coastal Southern California. Be sure to stay cautious as the fire danger continues.

Those offshore winds are going to increase our temps dramatically, here is a look at the highs for today. If winds increase even a couple more miles per hour highs will easily reach the 80s. That is 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of the year.

It has been nearly a month since our last measurable rain fall across the region but that dry stretch comes to an end this weekend.

Friday afternoon cloud cover will begin to move in but the rain will hold off for a litle longer. Saturday night into ealry Sunday morning is our best chance for rain moving in.

Rain accumulationswill be in the hundreths in the interiors but up to a few tenths along the coasts. This isn't a ton of rain but still very heplful to mitigate fire danger.

Snow accumulation is possiblel above 4000ft in elevation.

Here is a look at all that info on your 7 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!