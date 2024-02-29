Winds have turned onshore bringing rain by Thursday evening

Good morning Central Coast and happy Leap Day!

Wednesday was a beautiful day for the Central Coast with daytime highs stretching into the 60s with some scattered 70s but all of that comes to a change on Today.

Onshore winds have begun and have halted all that warming that made the last few days so great. Today temps will struggle to reach the 60s.

As we push through the day a cold front will move south. By this evening showers will begin in northern SLO County. This will start light but by Friday morning most communities will be picking up rain.

A slightly stronger front is right on this storms heels, that will bring bands of heavier rain. as well as gusts up to 25 mph.

Totals between Tonight and Sunday morning will be 0.5" to 1" for most coastal valleys (the higher end in northern SLO County) Interior valleys will be closer to half an inch.

Snow levels initially are rather high, but Saturday night they drop down to about 3500 ft. There isn’t much of the system left at that time but winter weather advisories could be needed. It is something to keep an eye on.

So, we are not talking about flooding rain here. Unlike the storms of early February, the weekend activity is not supplied by a warm atmospheric river.

Sunday and Monday look dry.

High temperatures Friday through the weekend will be in the mid 50s to about 60 degrees. Freezing low temps are possible Sunday night into Monday in the interior valleys.

Along with the cool, showery, and windy weather Friday through Saturday, waves will also build to about 10-15ft and a surf advisory has been issued from 4a Friday through 4a Monday for the west-facing beaches of the Central Coast.

Models are now more bullish on a follow-up system Tuesday into Wednesday. This will keep temps down.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast, make this Leap Day count!