Winds pick up again, critical fire weather continues across the region

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the day layers are the name of the game, grab that extra layer ahead of heading outside. Some temps are in the low 20s and even some teens have been recorded this morning.

The big story today is the return of strong winds to the LA Basin as well as the region. Another strong Santa Ana wind event is elevating fire weather danger once again.

The winds and low humidities are prompting fire weather warnings once again for much of the region, that includes the interiors of both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Temps today will be warm, staying 5-10 degrees above normal across the board.

Highs will stay warm through the week, even seeing 70s in many communities through Friday. Into the extended forecast there is a slight cool down into the weekend but the dry pattern will continue though the foreseeable future.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!