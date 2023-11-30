Winds remain a concern while temps rise into December

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off the morning significant northerly winds continue to push into the region and with that additional cloud cover is moving in. Thanks to that there is some dense fog in place for the morning commute.

As we expected, the Wednesday shower-maker didn’t produce a whole lot of rain. Most locations got less than .20” of rain which was our forecast, and some locations didn’t get any measurable amounts.

Today will be a quiet day in the wake of this system. Highs will be in the 60s for most, but the Southeast could see a few low 70s.

The system moves out Wednesday PM and Thursday looks quiet.

Friday there appears to be another short-wave moving thru but it looks to lack moisture to work with. A few sprinkles or a light shower are possible, and snow levels look lower (around 4500-4000ft). But right now it looks more like "a nothing" than "a something". It is more likely this wave just reinforces cooler air into the weekend.

Next week temps will warm into the 70s for the coastal valleys. We look to stay dry but the PacNW will get hammered by a series of storms with atmospheric river connections. We are too far away from the activity to get in on any meaningful rain.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!