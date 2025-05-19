Winds to start the day, but as they calm, sunshine and warm temps move in

Good morning, Central Coast!

As we kick off the work week, winds will be the first headline. Gusts up to 50mph have been recorded this morning in the Los Padres National Forest. That has prompted a high wind advisory in place through 10 a.m.

Once those winds calm, we can focus on the sunshine and warm temps! High pressure has moved in and will keep the skies clear, and begin some offshore winds. That will increase temps significantly.

Here are today's highs!

That ridge will intensify and bring us into the triple digits for Wednesday for the interior valleys. upper 80s are possible for the coastal valleys.

The ridge will be at its most intense on Wednesday and as it pushes east to close the week, we will see highs fall slightly. Sunshine will still be in place for a picture-perfect weekend.

Have a great day and week ahead Central Coast!