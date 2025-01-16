Winds turn onshore bringing cooler weather and mitigating fire risk

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off the morning it is going to be a cold one out there as continued offshore winds bring cold air to even our coastal communities. While we will not be quite as cold as previous days (that is why there are no freeze warnings and frost advisories) but it is still cold. Here are some of the overnight lows across the region.

Today will be a big transition between the seemingly never-ending offshore winds that have prompted fire weather warnings for the last nine consecutive days. To start the day some of the winds will linger, that brings us one day of fire weather concern, but compared to the last week these are much more minimal.

Elevated fire weather once again extends into the interiors of Santa Barbara County as well as much of the SoCal Transverse ranges.

The winds will turn onshore by this afternoon and bring with it more typical humidity values as well as a return to closer to normal temps, that will take a few days though.

A ridge of high pressure is moving over the region and bringing those onshore winds but it will continue to keep us sunny through the pattern.

Today highs are staying warm with highs once again reaching towards the 70s. This is the last of our very warm temps, as the winds bring marine air onshore we will see temps fall significantly/

Looking farther into the extended forecast temps will fall into the weekend but will still stay a few degrees above normal for this time of year. The marine layer will make a return Saturday.

Into the extended forecast it looks like we are staying dry through the end of the month. The chances are not completely zero though, there is a small impulse that could bring a splash-and-dash system on the 27th but that is a small chance and a long way out. I am only adding it here because we need rain so badly and this is our only current chance, despite it being a small one!

Have a great day Central Coast!