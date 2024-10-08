With dense fog this morning the cooling trend has officially kicked off

Good morning Central Coast!

As we kick off our Tuesday morning, conditions are improving (well, the afternoon conditions). The high pressure that has driven all the heat recently is dissipating and pushing to the East. As it takes this track it will release its hold on us and cooler weather will start to move in.

The first noticeable impact is fog. Limited visibility is a concern from Morro Bay extending through the beaches and coastal valleys to the South Coast.

A dense fog advisory is in place for our western and south coast beaches through 9 a.m. Take it slow on the roads

That cooler weather to kick off the day will be the first stepping stone to a much cooler pattern that will continue into next week.

Today highs will fall nearly 10 degrees in the interior valleys and to a lesser extent into the coasts and beach communities.

Over the next few days, temps will continue to fall by a few degrees each day. By the weekend we will settle into a pattern with temps a few degrees above normal.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!