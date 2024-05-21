With some offshore flow Tuesday will be the sunniest day for beach communities

Good Morning Central Coast!

To start off the day there is still significant cloud cover across most of our communities. Some low visibility readings are in place, take caution on the roads.

Waves continue to be a slight concern, not to advisory level but still noticeable. Local sets up to 10 ft are possible.

Nationally there is another day of intense severe weather expected. The Midwest holds the greatest risk but damaging severe storms are expected from the Great Lakes through Texas.

Temperature wise we will warm up substantially today. Highs will climb more than 10 degrees for the interior valleys while coasts will climb to the mid 60s. Despite the sunshine there is still some 50s along our western beaches.

Wednesday will also be a little warmer but without the offshore push marine cloud cover and fog will surge onshore once again.

Have a great Day Central Coast!