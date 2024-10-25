Wonderful fall weekend ahead but a storm will reach us by Monday

Good morning Central Coast!

To kick off our Friday there is some dense fog along the south coast. This is limiting visibility in Santa Barbara for the morning commute. Thanks to the fog there is a dense fog advisory in place for those communities through 9 a.m. this morning.

Today's highs are comfortable and warm once again, 80s for the interiors, 70s in the coastal valleys and 60s once again by the beaches.

The weekend will be great! Starting with sunshine and warm temps Saturday and into Sunday morning. At that point big changes are on the way.

A strong storm system is headed to the PacNw already and by Monday will reach us. Windy, wavy and much cooler temps will be in place plus there is a small chance for a scattered shower or two. Here is what that looks like on your 7 day forecast.

Have a wonderful day Central Coast!