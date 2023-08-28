Triple digit heat surges into the region to kick off the workweek

Good morning, Central Coast!

To kick off the week we are seeing something that isn't particularly common, completely clear skies. A strong offshore high pressure system is helping to push significant winds from the interiors west (opposite of the usual pattern) and banishing the marine layer and making for a beautiful start to the day.

There is a heat advisory in place for much of the coastal valleys and the western portions of the interior valleys for today and Tuesday. Additionally there is an excessive heat warning in place for the Santa Barbara County interiors. These are both in place through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Even if you aren't included in these alerts stay aware of the extreme heat.

Temperatures along the Santa Ynez Valley will be reaching the upper 90s on Monday, while the interior valley will see temps in the upper 90s and up to 105 degrees. Even temps near the beaches will be up to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

The reason behind the warming trend we're experiencing throughout the Central Coast is due to a trough of high pressure building over the region and it will bring hot weather away from the coast through Wednesday. The trough is expected to move to the north and will create a ridge of high pressure over southern California for the next few days. Decreased onshore flow will result in warmer high temperatures for the start of the work week along the Central Coast.

Gusty Sundowner winds are expected to be present along the south coast, and it could possibly reach advisory levels. With the Sundowner winds present, it will help clear off those low clouds in the area.

Have a wonderful Monday, Central Coast! Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate Weather App for all your latest weather headlines.

