Tropical leftovers deliver measurable rain to the Central Coast

The much-anticipated rainfall arrived as expected this morning on the South Coast and spread north into northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County into the early afternoon. Rain came in the form of showers and even some isolated downpours and thunderstorms so rainfall totals range from some folks getting none to others getting as much as 1/2 inch of rain quickly.

The system is not done. The upper low moving through the area is associated with moisture from former tropical storm Eugene. The upper lobe continues to tumble around the Central Coast into early Saturday. Modeling suggests that the current activity is likely the peak of the system with diminishing potential into early Saturday. So, the on-and-off rainfall will be more off than on in the hours to come.

High clouds associated with the system will linger both Friday and into early Saturday as well with low clouds at beach communities and near coastal valleys. All of this will continue to put serious control on temperatures, especially Friday. There's another change in the weather coming Sunday into next week as high pressure starts to reassert itself in the region.

Friday's high temperatures look to be in the 60s at beaches with 70s in the coastal valleys and 80s in the interior. We'll see a little bit of warming on Saturday but nothing dramatic. It's Sunday into early next week where the interior temperatures will again return to the upper 90s and should hit the triple digits on Wednesday. Coastal valleys will also warm as the marine cooling will be slightly diminished but we're only talking about temperatures moving from the low to mid-70s in some coastal valleys to the mid-70s and lower 80s in other coastal valleys.