Tropical weather takes center stage in California to start the weekend

The heat wave only has a few more hours in it before the main topic of conversation can move to "Kay" or what is left of her.

As of Friday afternoon, the path of Kay was set to take a hard turn to the west and continue to weaken, in fact, Kay was just holding on to tropical storm status.

There is a large moisture shield surrounding Kay and even though a landfall of the storm center is not likely numerous showers and thunderstorms are likely with Kay, especially across Southern California. There are numerous flood watches in place for potential further south.

Locally, the Central Coast can expect to get on and off showers and some thunderstorms. Due to the nature of tropical weather timing individual activity will not be possible. It is best to expect variable clouds with on and off activity from now into Sunday. The peak of activity looks to be Saturday afternoon, but again there will be activated before and after that.

In terms of rain potential our outlook remains unchanged: Light to .70" for most locations with .25-1" in foothills with higher amounts possible in mountains (especially the Santa Barbara county mountains).

There is a high surf advisory as well for the Southcoast for 4-7ft waves generated by the winds from Kay.

The heat advisory and excessive heat warnings for the area will expire at 8pm. The forecast for the weekend brings temps down dramatically to near average. Note: the overnight lows tonight due to muggy air and clouds will be rather warm in the mid-60s or warmer for some.

Kay moves off early next week and skies begin to clear. Temperatures will remain mild thru next week.

Other notes:

Kay has a VERY unique path. Historically storms do not get this far north.

Triple dip LaNina looking rather likely. This is the ocean water condition during the rainy season that locally can reduce rainfall potential.

...and believe it or not, we could see another heat event later this month.