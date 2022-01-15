Tsunami advisory remains in effect for coastal areas of California

On Jan 14, a large volcanic eruption occurred near the Tonga Islands in the South Pacific prompting a tsunami advisory that remains in effect for the coastal areas of California. If you are located in this coastal area, move away from the beach, marinas and harbors.

Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation.

Tsunamis often arrive as a series of waves or surges which could be dangerous for many hours after the first wave arrival. The first tsunami wave or surge may not be the highest in the series.

Tsunami surging has been reported at all coastal locations.

Reported peak tsunami wave heights are as follows, Port San Luis California at 9:14 AM PST 4.6 feet. Santa Barbara California 10:12 AM PST 1.9 feet. Ventura Harbor California 10:00 AM PST estimated 2.5 feet. Santa Monica California 10:10 AM PST 2.1 feet. Los Angeles California 10:44 AM PST 1.5 feet.

Port San Luis expects to see a low tide of -0.5 ft at 3:19 PM PST on Jan 15 and a high tide of 5.8 ft at 818 AM PST on Jan 16.

Santa Barbara is expecting a low tide of -0.7 ft at 3:00 PM PST on Jan 15 and a high tide of 5.8 ft at 8:00 AM PST on Jan 16.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers Saturday and Monday. Gusty Santa Ana winds will persist through this afternoon and then diminish. Temperatures will mostly be above normal despite all of the clouds. Fair weather is likely for next week after Monday.

There is a chance of some light showers through this evening. On Sunday, conditions should remain dry. However by Monday and Monday night, the threat of some scattered showers will return. Rainfall amounts, if any, through Tuesday morning will be very light.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Low temperatures are expected to range from the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds are expected to be around 15 to 25 mph with the strongest winds in the foothills.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy later in the day. Highs

will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to around 70 inland. East winds expected to be about 15 to 25 mph in the morning.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows are expected to range from the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. High temperatures are expected to range from the mid 60s to around 70. Southeast winds will be around 15 mph in the afternoon.