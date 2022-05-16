Tuesday is still mild before temps jump Wednesday and Thursday

This week begins with some mild weather thanks to a trough in the jet stream which will continue to bring us some night and morning clouds and afternoon sunshine again Tuesday.

This will keep temps in the mild range but it is short-lived. By Wednesday a large ridge builds in and inland temps rocket into the upper 90s for a few days.

Coastal valley temps also warm but with a diminished marine layer still present we should avoid such extremes there and at beaches.

Winds are a concern into the early morning hours along the Southcoast. There is a high wind warning for the western portion of the Southcoast near the Gaviota Pass for wind gust potential near 60mph, there is also a wind advisory for the eastern edge of the high country above Santa Barbara for winds that could gust to 45mph. Winds and warm weather along with our drought have raised some concern about fire weather in the short-term forecast.

Temperatures will back off a little Friday and Saturday as a jet stream trough digs into our north and east, this is not ideal for cooling but will provide some before the ridge pumps up again and actually amplifies into early next week for a run of warmer and drier than average weather.