Tuesday looks hot inland but the marine layer likely spares coastal areas from extreme temperatures

It is a forecast the Central Coast experiences often this time of year: inland heat with coastal temperatures cooler due to marine influence.

Tuesday will see highs from the 60s in beach communities to nearly 100 in the interior. It does appear to be the warmest day of the week however, after that the large ridge of high pressure and jet position are forecasted to buckle pushing temps down about 10 degrees inland. After Wednesday the temperature trend looks very flat into early next week.

Marine clouds again are well developed from the Southcoast thru the Baja. North of Point Conception the marine coverage is limited to just some beach towns, coastal and interior valleys are mostly clear.

The inland heat forecasted for Tuesday prompted the local National Weather Service office to issue an infographic advising people to: dress for the heat, hydrate and reduce time on the sun between 10a-4p. They also advise to have a keeping cool plan and to think about your family and pets during extreme heat.