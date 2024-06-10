Tuesday temps warm before cooling again Wednesday

Tuesday's Forecast: Expect warmer temperatures as high pressure builds and onshore flow weakens.

However, a cooling trend is anticipated for Wednesday and Thursday due to an approaching upper low, which will deepen the marine layer. Warmer conditions will return Friday through the weekend, accompanied by locally gusty northerly winds.

High pressure will peak tomorrow, leading to an additional 4-8 degrees of warming across inland areas. Coastal valleys may still experience low clouds tonight, but these are expected to clear quickly. However, some coastal areas might see lingering low clouds into the afternoon.

Models indicate increased onshore flow starting Wednesday as the upper low approaches the coast. There is some uncertainty about the extent of cooling, but most predictions suggest a 2-4 degree drop in temperatures inland, with little change along the coast. More significant cooling is expected Thursday as the upper low moves overhead, increasing the marine layer depth to around 3000 feet and possibly bringing morning drizzle to coastal and valley areas.

Long-Term Forecast (Friday-Monday):

The upper low will pass through the area quickly on Thursday, leading to building high pressure and weakening onshore flow by Friday and Saturday. Strong winds are expected, especially in southern Santa Barbara County.

The Sundowner winds will cause a drop in humidity across the interior and parts of the Santa Barbara south coast.

By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will rise, affecting coastal areas, particularly in southern Santa Barbara County.

Strong northerly winds will persist into early next week, maintaining elevated fire concerns in the western regions. Models also predict a coastal eddy development on Sunday into Monday, which could increase the marine layer for the Santa Barbara County Southcoast.