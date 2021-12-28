Tuesday to feature sunshine before another chance for rain to end the year

Rain chances have been abundant over the month of December and more is to come to round out the last few days before 2021 but the good news is there is some sunshine in town for Tuesday before that next system arrives.

Temperatures today will be a bit chilly with overall temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. Low 50s mainly at the coast with mid-40s further inland.

Most of the day today will be sunny, especially along the south coast where clearing will take place fastest. Sunshine will stick around through much of the day Tuesday with the West Beaches seeing cloud cover and rain first. Rain by the late evening hours will spread across all of the Central Coast with the most intense rain during the overnight hours.

The storm will bring lowered snow levels enough to see some accumulating slush or snow in the highest peaks in Santa Barbara County, this has prompted a *winter storm watch* in effect through 7:00 PM on Thursday, December 30th.

The storm will bring between 0.5" to 1" of rain to the Central Coast with significantly more to the south in Ventura and LA Counties.

By Wednesday night the rain will start to clear in NW San Luis Obispo County. Eventual clearing will take place along the south coast by Thursday morning. \

the last couple of days of 2021 will see increasing cloud cover and temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will ring in the new year with wonderful sunny skies and continued cool temperatures.

