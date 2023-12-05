Tuesday warm before temps slide later this week

Early December on the Central Coast can feature all kinds of weather but this week will start warm.

Offshore winds will pick up later this evening into Tuesday morning which will drive some local temps well into the 70s on Tuesday, and 80-degree highs are possible for a few locations.

The warmest spots Tuesday look to be in the coastal valleys while beaches and the interior will be a little cooler.

Offshore winds this evening don’t look to hit advisory criteria but some NE gusts 15-20+mph are possible.

There is a high surf advisory until 9a Tuesday for 8-11ft breakers. Dangerous rip currents are likely.



The is a ridge of high pressure across The West right now which will drive high pressure and the offshore winds on Tuesday. The ridge starts collapsing quickly on Wednesday. This will bring a lot of rain to the PacNW and parts of northern CA.

A cold front slides by the Central Coast later Wednesday. We are at the tail end of the front so rain is not likely but cooler temps are. Another ridge builds into the Central Coast for the weekend for temps to rebound again.

