Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with a huge drop in temps later this week

The area got the expected dousing of rain from Friday thru the weekend. Here is a look at some of the totals:

A ridge of high pressure has built in after the weekend storm system moved off to the east.

Skies cleared by Monday afternoon and Tuesday looks to feature the warmest temps of the week in the 70s for many. The warm temps won’t last long.

Winds turn back onshore Wednesday and some marine clouds could return to coastal areas and beaches. Temps ease down on Wednesday but it is Thursday where the changes are much more dramatic.

A cold front moves thru the area Thursday. This is a particularly cold version of a cold front as it is also combined with a deep upper-level trough. This will drop temps Thursday into the mid 50s for most.

Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday but amounts should stay under .50” for most.

Following that system temps warm sluggishly into the weekend by returning into the lower 60s for most. More warming early next week returns highs into the mid-60s and lower 70s.

