Two light rain chances in the forecast, otherwise near average temps continue

The big forecast issue the last few days has been the cold overnight lows near the coast. Inland lows are often near freezing but at the coast, it is less common and for the last several days the north coast in SLO county along with the Edna Valley, Santa Maria Valley, Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc Valley, and the Southcoast has been advised for some patchy frost potential...that is in place again tonight.

Other than that, Thursday should see a few more high clouds as a system off the coast will start pulling some in. Temperatures will be near average despite the cool start.

Friday there is a chance of some light showers or sprinkles as a frontal boundary stalls near the SLO county north coast. This is about the only area with some rain potential Friday (and some of the rest of northern SLO county) but totals should remain in the hundredths of an inch for those who see any rain at all. South of this area just some clouds Friday.

Most of Saturday is quiet until the afternoon and evening when another similar but slightly stronger front moves thru the area.

This brings a rain chance to the entire Central Coast but again light amounts are likely with about .25" for the high side. As this rain event is later Saturday into Sunday you won't see a lot of rain icons on extended forecasts. I should note that this system is much stronger in NorCal and folks planning activities or traveling north of SLO County should consult our Microclimate Weather App for more forecasts in those areas. It will be cold and snow in the Sierra is likely.