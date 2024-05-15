Typical May pattern into early next week

Here are the key elements to the forecast:

Coastal Communities:

Residents along coastal regions can anticipate continued night and morning low clouds with clearing (partial at some beaches) and temperatures below the seasonal averages with near 60s at beaches and 60s and lower 70s in the coastal valleys.

Interior Communities:

Interior areas will experience above-normal temperatures and occasional gusty winds with warmer temps Thursday but cooling into the weekend. Some late night and early morning low clouds are possible.

Short Term Outlook (Today through Saturday)

Gusty winds should help to bring some interior temps down Friday into the weekend with some early and late clouds (even in the interior). Beaches and coastal valley conditions don't look to change much.

Long Term Outlook

The breakdown of ridging aloft is expected early next week due to small low-pressure systems moving through the Pacific Northwest. The timing of this breakdown is likely to occur by early Monday.

Ensemble solutions show varied outcomes, with potential scenarios ranging from a weak low passing through southern California to a larger trough across eastern California and Nevada. Regardless, this shift is anticipated to deepen and expand the marine layer, resulting in widespread cooling.

The extent and magnitude of these changes hinge on which outcome prevails in the ensemble forecasts.