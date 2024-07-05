Very hot temps continue thru the weekend into next week

A significant heatwave is set to impact San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara through much of next week. Residents can expect dangerously high temperatures, especially in areas away from the coast.

The current heatwave in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties is primarily due to a strong high-pressure system positioned to the north and east of the region. This high-pressure system acts like a dome, trapping heat and preventing cooler air from moving in. Additionally, the weakening of onshore winds reduces the cooling effect typically experienced near the coast, allowing temperatures to soar even in coastal areas. The combination of these atmospheric conditions results in sustained and dangerously high temperatures, leading to this prolonged period of extreme heat.

In response to the significant heatwave impacting San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, several advisories and warnings have been issued. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for interior valleys and foothills, where temperatures are expected to reach upwards of 105 to 115 degrees. Coastal areas, while slightly cooler, are still under Heat Advisories as temperatures are projected to be significantly above normal. These advisories and warnings urge residents to take precautions such as staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and checking on vulnerable populations, including the elderly and pets. The combination of extreme heat and potential for increased fire danger due to dry conditions and gusty winds underscores the importance of adhering to these safety measures.

Forecast for Tomorrow and Beyond:

Saturday:

· Maximum temperatures will be like Friday, though a few degrees cooler along the coast and coastal valleys due to increasing onshore winds.

· Interior valleys will again be 110-115, coastal valleys from the upper 80s to the mid-90s.

· Beaches will see temperatures in the mid-70s to mid-80s, below advisory criteria.

Sunday:

· Onshore winds will bring some relief to beaches and very near coastal valleys, but inland regions will still experience extreme heat.

· Far interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County will see temperatures above 110°F, while warmer inland valleys will exceed 100°F.

· Increased wind speeds will have to be monitored due to the elevation of fire risk.

Long-Term Outlook Monday to Thursday:

· The heatwave will persist due to high pressure.

· Inland valley temps will continue to scorch with highs 105-110°F.

· Coastal valley highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s.

· Beaches and near coastal valley temperatures may vary due to the marine layer and potential eddy development over southern coastal waters, but highs should still be 4-8 degrees above normal.

Safety Precautions:

· Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and avoid dehydrating beverages.

· Limit Outdoor Activities: Especially during peak heat hours.

· Check on Vulnerable Populations: Ensure the elderly, children, and pets are safe and cool.

· Fire Safety: Be cautious with any activities that could spark fires, given the increased fire risk.

Residents are advised to stay updated on local weather reports and follow any heat advisories or warnings issued by authorities. Stay safe and take necessary precautions to protect yourself and others during this extreme heatwave.

