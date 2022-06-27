Very warm conditions continue on the Central Coast

Very warm conditions will continue on the Central Coast throughout the next couple of days, but today will be the warmest.

The beaches will experience high temperatures in the 70's and 80s while the inland coast highs could creep up to 95 degrees. The hottest areas will be the valleys and mountains with highs in the triple digits expected through Tuesday.

Due to the very warm temperatures a heat advisory has been issued for the Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains and Ventura County Mountains until 8pm tonight. High temperatures will range from 90 to 105 degrees. Low temperatures will range from 70 to 80 degrees.

A heat advisory has also been issued for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County Mountains, San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and Southern Salinas Valley until 8pm Tuesday. High temperatures ranging from 95 to 108 degrees are expected.

Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog in the morning. High temperatures will range from around 70 at the beaches to around 80 inland. Northwest winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tomorrow night in San Luis Obispo Coiunty it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. West winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the evening.

Tonight in Santa Bartbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening, then areas of low clouds and fog will move in later in the evening. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County expect areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies later in the day. High temperatures will range from the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Tomorrow night in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog will move into the area as the night progresses. Low temperatures will be in the mid 50s to around 60 degrees.