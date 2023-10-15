Warm and breezy conditions are expected to return this upcoming work week

Hello, Central Coast! We have made Saturday and there are some changes coming to the Central Coast for the new work week. We are expecting to see significant warming to occur on Sunday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds into the region. Warm and dry conditions will last through most of next week with some breezy to gusty north-to-northeast winds at times. Let's dive in!

Earlier this afternoon, patchy low clouds and fog were noted along some of the beaches and dissipated by mid to late afternoon. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies were present across the region which will persist through sunset. Breezy onshore north-west winds were also present for many areas on Saturday afternoon. Today's high temps were expected to be slightly below normal along the coast and near to slightly above normal inland. The valleys and mountainous areas should top out in the lower to mid-80s this afternoon.

The offshore winds should help to minimize any low clouds tonight and should be confined mainly to the Central Coast, with a small chance they could affect the far southern L.A. County coast. Otherwise, mostly clear skies can be expected over the Central Coast tonight and Sunday. Breezy to locally gusty offshore winds can also be expected later tonight and Sunday morning mainly for the foothills and mountainous areas along the south coast.

The reason why we are expecting to see warmer conditions this upcoming work week is because an upper-level ridge of high pressure is expected to prevail over southern California through Sunday. The upper-level ridge will help strengthen and lower the marine inversion. But the upper-level ridging will slowly weaken Sunday night and Monday as a weakening upper-level trough moves into Central and northern California by late Mon afternoon.

The building upper-level ridge and offshore winds will help to boost high temperatures on Sunday across the region to about 5-12 deg above normal, with the warmest valleys and lower mountains expected to reach the upper 80s to mid-90s.

As I mentioned earlier, the significant warming trend will occur on Sunday, and warm and dry conditions will last through most of next week with some breezy to gusty north-to-northeast winds.

Temps across the Central Coast are expected to peak near the mid-week.

Don't forget to download the KSBY Microclimate App for the latest weather head;ines.

Have a wonderful weekend, Central Coast!